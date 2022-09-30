IonQ reaffirms outlook, bags $13.4M contract from Air Force Research Lab
- IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) shares gained ~8% premarket on Friday after the quantum computing firm secured a $13.4M contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Lab.
- The company will provide the lab with access to its trapped ion systems for quantum computing hardware research and for the development of quantum algorithms and applications.
- This agreement with AFRL was included in the previously identified late-stage opportunity in IonQ's booking forecast that was at risk of closing in 2022.
- In conjunction with this new contract win, IonQ (IONQ) also reaffirmed its previous financial outlook as stated in its latest earnings call from August 15, 2022. For the third quarter of 2022, the company still sees revenue between $2.6 and $2.9M.
- For the full year 2022, IonQ (IONQ) expects revenue between $10.2M to $10.7M.
