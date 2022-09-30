Rent-A-Center stock continues downward spiral, falls 14% premarket on dimmed outlook

Sep. 30, 2022

  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock extended losses on Friday, dropping ~14% before the bell, after the rent-to-own firm reduced its Q3 forecast.
  • RCII said retail traffic and customer payment behavior were affected by macroeconomic headwinds, aggravated by higher inflation.
  • The company did not update or reiterate its outlook for 2022.
  • RCII will provide an update on Q4 with its earnings report, which is expected in early Nov.
  • The company also appointed Fahmi Karam as its new finance chief, effective Oct. 31.
