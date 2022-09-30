Teva to pay Georgia ~$3.35M to settle price-fixing claims
Sep. 30, 2022 8:56 AM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Teva Pharmaceuticals' (NYSE:TEVA) U.S. unit will pay $3.346M to Georgia to settle the state's price-fixing claims against the company.
- Teva also agreed, as part of the settlement, to maintain its antitrust training and compliance efforts in the U.S., the company said in a Sept. 30 press release.
- Teva added that it previously settled with Mississippi and Louisiana, and Alabama voluntarily dismissed its claims against all defendants in the litigation, including Teva.
- The company noted that it was also working to resolve opioids cases in the U.S. and discussing settlements of price-fixing litigation with additional states.
