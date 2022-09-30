Teva to pay Georgia ~$3.35M to settle price-fixing claims

Sep. 30, 2022 8:56 AM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

law legal

utah778/iStock via Getty Images

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals' (NYSE:TEVA) U.S. unit will pay $3.346M to Georgia to settle the state's price-fixing claims against the company.
  • Teva also agreed, as part of the settlement, to maintain its antitrust training and compliance efforts in the U.S., the company said in a Sept. 30 press release.
  • Teva added that it previously settled with Mississippi and Louisiana, and Alabama voluntarily dismissed its claims against all defendants in the litigation, including Teva.
  • The company noted that it was also working to resolve  opioids cases in the U.S. and discussing settlements of price-fixing litigation with additional states.

