Panbela Therapeutics dips 24% on pricing $6M public offering
Sep. 30, 2022 8:55 AM ETPanbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) prices a public offering of (i) 20.1M shares of stock, warrants to purchase up to 30.15M shares at a purchase price of $0.30.
- Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.30 per share, are exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
- Offering is expected to close on or about October 4, 2022.
- Gross proceeds of $6M.
- Net proceeds to be deployed for the continued clinical development of its product candidates ivospemin (SBP-101) and eflornithine (CPP-1X), working capital, business development and other general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt.
- Stock drops 24% pre-market
