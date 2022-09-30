Antelope Enterprise Holdings dips on pricing of $1M registered direct offering

  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings (NASDAQ:AEHL) plummets 33% premarket after pricing of 1,666,667 registered common shares at $0.60/share to raise about $1M in gross proceeds.
  • Concurrently in a private placement, for each common share bought, an investor will receive an unregistered warrant to buy one common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.82/share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
  • The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about October 4, 2022.
  • The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.
  • Recently, the company reported its 1H results.

