Antelope Enterprise Holdings dips on pricing of $1M registered direct offering
Sep. 30, 2022 8:57 AM ETAntelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings (NASDAQ:AEHL) plummets 33% premarket after pricing of 1,666,667 registered common shares at $0.60/share to raise about $1M in gross proceeds.
- Concurrently in a private placement, for each common share bought, an investor will receive an unregistered warrant to buy one common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.82/share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
- The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about October 4, 2022.
- The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.
- Recently, the company reported its 1H results.
