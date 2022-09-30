Ainos rises 50% on positive data from animal study trial of Veldona to treat COVID-19
Sep. 30, 2022 9:05 AM ETAinos, Inc. (AIMD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) has surged 50% premarket after the company said its low-dose oral interferon (IFN)-alpha formulation Veldona showed a positive effect on lungs infected with the the Omicron variant of the coronavirus by regulating the immune response, thereby expediting recovery of hamsters.
- The copany had filed an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking clearance to conduct a phase 2 trial for the drug.
- The study tested the effectiveness of Veldona over a sixteen-day course and compared with hamsters in the placebo group. The hamsters in the group receiving Veldona showed resistance to body weight loss immediately after infection, then showed a better recovery trend in the following three days.
Comments