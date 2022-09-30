Edesa shares jump ~11%, says monoclonal antibody cuts risk of death due to COVID by 84%

Sep. 30, 2022 9:08 AM ETEdesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Inscription COVID-19 on blue background with red strain model of coronavirus

Kira-Yan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) on Friday announced final results from a phase 2 study that showed its experimental monoclonal antibody candidate EB05 in combination with standard of care (SOC) reduced the risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients by 84%, an improvement over previous data.
  • Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage biotech surged 10.6% to $1.67 in premarket trading.
  • The mid-stage trial is part of an ongoing phase 2/3 study evaluating EB05 as a single-dose treatment for hospitalized patients with or at risk of developing COVID induced acute respiratory distress syndrome.
  • EDSA in Oct. last year said the EB05 + SOC combination reduced the risk of death in hospitalized COVID patients by 68.5% compared to placebo + SOC at 28 days.
  • "Edesa has now completed a formal Clinical Study Report (CSR) for U.S. regulators on the full, validated Phase 2 dataset," the company said in a statement on Friday.
  • The study design for the late-stage trial has already been approved in Canada, Colombia and Poland, where recruitment was ongoing, EDSA said.

