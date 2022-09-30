Southwest Airlines is said to be the U.S. airline most at risk from Hurricane Ian impact

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is the U.S. airline with the most exposure to Hurricane Ian, according to new analysis from Jefferies.

Of note, Southwest has 10% of its network exposed to airports effected directly by Ian, which is a higher percentage than peers.

Analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu estimated that Southwest (LUV) could see Q3 revenue clipped by 30 basis points and operating margin could be reduced by 50 basis points.

Kahyaoglu reminded that LUV previously saw a 2% revenue impact from Harvey and Irma in Q3 of 2017.

Shares of LUV rose 0.44% in premarket action on Friday after a 2.44% decline on Thursday. The airline stock is down 15% over the last six weeks.