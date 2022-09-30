Vertex Resource acquires Young EnergyServe

Sep. 30, 2022 9:09 AM ETVertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX:CA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vertex Resource (TSXV:VTX:CA) has acquired Alberta based Young EnergyServe Inc. (Young), is a highly specialized resource management and implementation contractor operating in the energy and other resource sectors.
  • The move allows Vertex to expand its customer base and industrial maintenance service offerings.
  • The total consideration was of $13.8M, including 5.45M common shares being issued at $0.55/common share, a cash payment on closing of $6.8M and the issuance of a $4M promissory note, subject to adjustments made in accordance with the purchase and sale pact.
  • The company will use its existing credit facilities to fund the acquisition.
  • Young currently has ~150 office and field staff with manpower reaching 500 employees during peak workloads.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.