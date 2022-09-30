Vertex Resource acquires Young EnergyServe
Sep. 30, 2022 9:09 AM ETVertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX:CA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vertex Resource (TSXV:VTX:CA) has acquired Alberta based Young EnergyServe Inc. (Young), is a highly specialized resource management and implementation contractor operating in the energy and other resource sectors.
- The move allows Vertex to expand its customer base and industrial maintenance service offerings.
- The total consideration was of $13.8M, including 5.45M common shares being issued at $0.55/common share, a cash payment on closing of $6.8M and the issuance of a $4M promissory note, subject to adjustments made in accordance with the purchase and sale pact.
- The company will use its existing credit facilities to fund the acquisition.
- Young currently has ~150 office and field staff with manpower reaching 500 employees during peak workloads.
