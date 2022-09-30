American Electric Power accepts lower price for Kentucky sales, extends closing
- American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) has agreed to sell its Kentucky operations' to Liberty at reduced price of $2.646B, compared to the prior $2.846B valuation (including debt), as per the amended agreement the company announced on Friday.
- Under the deal first announced in Oct. 2021, Liberty, the regulated utility business of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN), will acquire AEP's Kentucky operations by purchasing all the stock of Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transco at reduced price.
- Closing of the transaction is extended to Jan. 2023, subject to approval from Federal Energy Regulatory Commission due by the end of this year.
- The Ohio-based electric public utility company AEP said it expects to account for a loss of $180M-220M in Q3 2022 due to the change in sales agreement.
- Total of $1.2B cash is estimated to be received by AEP, upon closing.
