Deep Medicine Acquisition terminates business combination plan with Chijet Motor

Sep. 30, 2022 9:10 AM ETDMAQBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Man rejects SPAC word blocks. Failure to invest in high risk stock listed blank companies. Difficulty in determining the profitability of transaction and value of shares after merger. Hype topic

Andrii Yalanskyi

  • Special purpose acquisition company, Deep Medicine Acquisition (DMAQ), has terminated a business combination agreement with Chinese automaker Chijet Motor Company after due diligence.
  • The agreement was announced in July, as part of which the combined company carried an implied enterprise value of about $2.55B.
  • The amendments to the agreement during the period of due diligence included a revised valuation.
  • No other reasons were specified by the healthcare-focused SPAC for the termination of the business combination.
