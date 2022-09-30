Deep Medicine Acquisition terminates business combination plan with Chijet Motor
Sep. 30, 2022 9:10 AM ETDMAQBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Special purpose acquisition company, Deep Medicine Acquisition (DMAQ), has terminated a business combination agreement with Chinese automaker Chijet Motor Company after due diligence.
- The agreement was announced in July, as part of which the combined company carried an implied enterprise value of about $2.55B.
- The amendments to the agreement during the period of due diligence included a revised valuation.
- No other reasons were specified by the healthcare-focused SPAC for the termination of the business combination.
