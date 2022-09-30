TMC signs labor neutrality agreement with UAW
Sep. 30, 2022 9:10 AM ETTMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) has entered a labor neutrality agreement with the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW).
- The labor agreement will ensure that TMC will not oppose any effort by its workers to unionize through UAW. The union organization currently has more than 400,000 active members and 600 local unions, with 1,750 contracts with around 1,050 employers in the US and Canada.
- TMC will explore and mine for metals crucial for electric batteries on the seabed of the Pacific Ocean. It holds exploration and commercial rights for an area between Hawaii and Mexico.
- TMC also plans to establish a large-scale processing facility to produce battery metals such as nickel, cobalt sulfate and copper cathode in the US to support a localized battery supply chain.
