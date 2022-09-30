COMSovereign climbs 1.5% on 5G IP portfolio with Additional Enabling Technologies
Sep. 30, 2022 9:18 AM ETCOMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) to expand the value of its intellectual property portfolio as part of its ongoing business transition.
- As an innovator in advanced wireless transmission technologies underlying both 4G and 5G wireless networks, the company continues to pursue opportunities to monetize the value of its IP.
- "As an early player in the 4G and 5G space, COMSovereign's business was built on a solid IP foundation, one that powers the market-leading performance of our DragonWave and Fastback products. As part of our ongoing review of the business, we believe our IP portfolio represents an untapped opportunity to create value for our stakeholders. That is why our Board of Directors and our leadership team is actively exploring ways to monetize our IP through multiple paths," said David Knight, interim CEO
