Carnival GAAP EPS of -$0.65 misses by $0.51, revenue of $4.31B misses by $600M
- Carnival press release (NYSE:CCL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.65 misses by $0.51.
- Revenue of $4.31B (+688.5% Y/Y) misses by $600M.
- Shares +2% PM.
- Cumulative advance bookings for full year 2023 are slightly above the historical average and at considerably higher prices, as compared to 2019 sailings, normalized for FCCs.
- Outlook: The company expects a net loss and breakeven to slightly negative adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter ending November 30, 2022. Having achieved over $300M adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter, the company anticipates positive adjusted EBITDA for the second half of 2022 despite the seasonality of its business and the increasing investment in advertising to drive yields in 2023. Additionally, on a year-over-year basis, the company expects improvement in adjusted EBITDA and occupancy, with occupancy returning to historical levels during 2023.
- CEO comment: "Since announcing the relaxation of our protocols last month, we have seen a meaningful improvement in booking volumes and are now running considerably ahead of strong 2019 levels. We expect to further capitalize on this momentum with renewed efforts to generate demand. We are focused on delivering significant revenue growth over the long-term, while taking advantage of near-term tactics to quickly capture price and bookings in the interim."
