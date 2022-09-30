Japanese regulatory agency clears Intuitive's single-port robotic surgical system

Sep. 30, 2022 9:22 AM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Flag of Japan waving in the wind

baona/iStock via Getty Images

  • Medical device maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday said Japan's health ministry had approved its da Vinci single-port surgical system for use in surgeries.
  • The approval came from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, and clears the system for use in general, thoracic, urologic, gynecological, and trans-oral head and neck surgeries, the company said in a statement.
  • ISRG's da Vinci SP system provides surgeons with robotic-assisted multi-jointed arms designed for deep and narrow access to tissue in the body.
  • The system also comes with a fully wristed 3D high-definition camera. Surgeons can control the arms and the camera from a console.
  • ISRG makes the bulk of its sales from its da Vinci surgical systems. The company in July said procedures with the systems grew about 14% Y/Y for Q2, and reported revenue of $1.52B.
  • Intuitive (ISRG) stock closed -1.7% at $189.06 on Thursday.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.