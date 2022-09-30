Japanese regulatory agency clears Intuitive's single-port robotic surgical system
Sep. 30, 2022 9:22 AM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Medical device maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday said Japan's health ministry had approved its da Vinci single-port surgical system for use in surgeries.
- The approval came from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, and clears the system for use in general, thoracic, urologic, gynecological, and trans-oral head and neck surgeries, the company said in a statement.
- ISRG's da Vinci SP system provides surgeons with robotic-assisted multi-jointed arms designed for deep and narrow access to tissue in the body.
- The system also comes with a fully wristed 3D high-definition camera. Surgeons can control the arms and the camera from a console.
- ISRG makes the bulk of its sales from its da Vinci surgical systems. The company in July said procedures with the systems grew about 14% Y/Y for Q2, and reported revenue of $1.52B.
- Intuitive (ISRG) stock closed -1.7% at $189.06 on Thursday.
