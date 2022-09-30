SocGen investment banking head Slawomir Krupa to be named new CEO: report

AdrianHancu/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Slawomir Krupa, investment banking head at Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF), is set to become the new CEO of France's third largest bank, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a report by French daily Le Figaro.
  • The decision will be made on Friday at a board meeting, the report added.
  • At SocGen's annual shareholder meeting in May, current CEO Frederic Oudea said he would not seek to renew his term as CEO, which expires in May.
  • Oudea is among the longest serving CEOs in European banking, the report said. He'd joined SocGen in 1996.
  • Oudea will join French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi's board as non-executive chairman.
  • He was in favor of finding an internal candidate for the CEO role at SCGLF, the report said.

