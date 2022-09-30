Ballard to establish new China headquarters, manufacturing facility
Sep. 30, 2022
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) has announced plans to establish a new China headquarters, R&D center and membrane electrode assembly (MEA) manufacturing facility.
- The company will spend $130M over the next three years to establish its new site at the Jiading Hydrogen Port in Shanghai. Ballard expects the investment to reduce MEA manufacturing costs and strengthen its position in hydrogen fuel cell demonstration cluster regions and China's post-subsidy market.
- The MEA facility will have a production capacity of around 13M assemblies annually, which will supply around 20,000 engines. It will be operational by 2025 and Ballard will pursue significant capacity expansion in future phases.
- The facility will also have space to assemble ~600 engines annually to support production and sale of Ballard engines in China's rail, marine, off-road and stationary markets, along with export markets.
- Ballard's new site will meet market demand in China, especially from the Weichai-Ballard joint venture for the bus, truck and forklift markets. This joint venture's facility in Weifang, Shandong has an annual production capacity of around 40,000 stacks and 20,000 engines.
- Weichai Power plans will make a 2% equity investment in Ballard's new MEA manufacturing company as well.
