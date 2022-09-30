Accuray launches CyberKnife platform in Africa for cancer patients

Sep. 30, 2022 9:24 AM ETAccuray Incorporated (ARAY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) said it had launched its CyberKnife platform in Africa for more patients to receive treatments with stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) the system delivers.
  • CyberKnife platform can treat certain neurologic conditions and a wide range of tumor types throughout the body, and at various stages of disease.
  • The entire CyberKnife procedure is typically completed in just 1 to 5 out-patient sessions, providing a shorter overall course of treatment compared to conventional radiation therapy which typically takes 30-40 sessions.

