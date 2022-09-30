Consumer discretionary ETFs feel the pressure of Nike's double digit decline

Exchange traded funds that have heavy weightings towards the footwear and apparel giant Nike (NYSE:NKE) have ticked lower on Friday as the stock has dropped double digits as company margins thinned out due to excess inventory.

Nike is held by 269 exchange traded funds but one of the most significant weightings belong to the popular Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY).

From a weighting factor, XLY has a 3.86% position in the Beaverton, Oregon based firm. Early on into Friday’s session and NKE is -11.6%, following it lower XLY has declined by 0.8%.

XLY is Wall Street’s largest consumer discretionary ETF as hit holds $14.72B assets under management, which is $10B more than the second place Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) which has $4.31B under its belt.

XLY with its 0.10% expense ratio currently labels NKE as the fund’s sixth largest holding.

Year-to-date price action: NKE -49%, and XLY -31.4%.

Other consumer discretionary ETFs that are in the red on Friday include: (VCR), (IEDI), (FDIS), (LUXE), and (WANT).

Shares of Nike are down as analysts digested the drop in margins as the stock works hard to clear excess inventory. While Nike thinks the margin pressure will be transitory, EPS estimates for the current fiscal year are being slashed.