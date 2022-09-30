Barnes Group gains after report of activist stake, push for potential sale
Sep. 30, 2022 10:07 AM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Barnes Group (NYSE:B) rose 2.9% after a report that activist investor Irenic Capital has taken a stake and wants the company to make board changes and explore a strategic review.
- Irenic has told management that that Barnes (B) could receives as much as $60/share in a sale, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. The size of Irenic's stake wasn't known.
- Irenic is said to argue that that Barnes' (B) aerospace segment alone is worth more than the company's current market value of $1.5 billion, according to Bloomberg. Barnes shares had dropped 38% year-to-date before Friday.
- Irenic is taking its first activist position after it was founded by alumni of other activist funds including Elliott Investment and Indaba Capital Management, Bloomberg said.
- In June Barnes appointed Thomas Hook as its new president and CEO.
