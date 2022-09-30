Credit Suisse started off coverage of Allego (NYSE:ALLG) with an Outperform rating and price target of $10.

The firm said Allego (ALLG) benefits from rapidly growing electric vehicle adoption, supportive policies, and incentives.

Credit Suisse notes that while the stock has been under pressure due to capital needs, Allego's (ALLG) market leadership, strong backlog, and expanded debt facilities set the stage for upside amid strong secular demand.

"We forecast EV charging electricity demand in Europe to grow 11x from 2022 to 2030, driven by higher EV penetration and a policy push to electrify the transportation sector. We estimate ALLG’s revenues will grow at a 44% CAGR during the same period, driven by charging demand and market share growth based on backlog."

Strong backlog was also highlighted with ALLG having more than 1,100 sites in backlog for ultra-fast charging, which are leased and will be built over the next 2.5 years.

As for funding needs, Credit Suisse thinks the company will likely have to access capital markets or sell stakes for growth beyond 2023.

Shares of Allego (ALLG) moved up 0.66% in Friday morning trading to $4.55. At that level, Credit Suisse's PT implies more than 100% upside potential.