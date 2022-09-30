Sanad and Triumph subsidiary enter an alliance to provide maintenance service
Sep. 30, 2022 10:18 AM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sanad, service provider in aerospace sector, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala) and Triumph Product Support (NYSE:TGI) to perform engine accessory MRO services on V2500 engines serviced by Sanad.
- This partnership emphasizes both entities' intent to develop a long-term collaboration and work together to establish the Middle East region's first engine accessory repair and overhaul centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi by 2024.
- H.E. Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said: "The partnership between Sanad and Triumph Group reflects the potential of cross-border collaboration to drive technology transformation, In-country value, and industrial growth, which is in line with the UAE's 'Make It In the Emirates' campaign. It builds on the strong and historic bilateral relationships between the UAE and US."
