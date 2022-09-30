Voya Financial upped to Overweight at Piper Sandler, calling it 'inflation net beneficiary'

Sep. 30, 2022

  • Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) stock advanced as much as 1.7% in Friday morning trading after Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge upgraded the company's shares to Overweight from Neutral.
  • Given its product portfolio (~70% in wealth solutions and ~15% in health solutions), Voya (VOYA), which operates as a retirement, investment and employee benefits firm, is an "inflation net beneficiary across its franchise," Barnidge wrote in a note to clients.
  • The firm's product portfolio demonstrates the degree to which it's "positioned for benefits & wage inflation in the fight for talent more than impact from inflation in its workforce," the analyst added.
  • Furthermore, Barnidge's upbeat coverage followed Voya's (VOYA) recent acquisition of German insurer Allianz's (OTCPK:ALIZF) AGI U.S. funds in a move that "offers enhanced distribution with limited FX exposure while offering revenue protection from flow leakage."
  • Barnidge's Outperform rating disagrees with the Quant rating of Hold, but converges with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Buy.
  • In August, Voya Investment Management acquired Czech Asset Management.

