Honeywell raises dividend by 5% to $1.03
Sep. 30, 2022 10:38 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) declares $1.03/share quarterly dividend, 5.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.98.
- Forward yield 2.42%
- Payable Dec. 2; for shareholders of record Nov. 11; ex-div Nov. 9.
- "Honeywell continues to deliver strong financial performance despite challenging economic headwinds, and we are pleased to announce an increase to our dividend today for the 13th time over twelve consecutive years," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk. "Our robust balance sheet, diligent cost management and focus on sustainable, profitable growth will allow us to continue creating value for our shareholders."
Comments (7)