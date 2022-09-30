Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) stock has risen 1.5% in Friday morning trading after Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker upgraded the stock to Neutral from Underweight as the stock's discount to tangible book value ("TBV") "more than reflects the risks associated with the current economic environment."

With bond market volatility, the stock has tracked other mortgage REITs down in the past month. RITM stock has dropped 11% in the past week and 26% in the past month. Note that Rithm was formerly known as New Residential.

The mREIT sector has sold off due to the rapid rise in rates and widened spreads, Barker said. While "RITM is not immune to the pressures on the investment portfolio as assets are marked down from higher rates...the company should see some offsets due to its large mortgage servicing portfolio," he wrote in a note to clients.

He estimated TBV will only fall 4% in Q3 2022, implying that the stock is now trading to 0.64x Q3 TBV. Furthermore, due to changes in the sector's funding structure, he doesn't expect a broad liquidity crisis to emerge. "Therefore, we see the risk-reward of owning the stock at the current levels as more balanced relative to the peer group."

Barker's Neutral rating leans more cautious than the average SA Authors' rating of Buy and the average Wall Street rating.

For an opposing view, SA contributor On the Pulse sees no excuse for not buying this stock with a yield exceeding 11%.