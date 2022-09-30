Simplify ETFs announced the launch of the Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI), which is the first fund to provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) while also including an income component.

The fund is generally meant to track the price changes of Bitcoin, but also contains an income component generated by selling short-dated put or calls spreads on the most liquid global equity indices.

According to the fund's fact sheet, it aims to target 100% exposure to Bitcoin by investing in the front-month CME futures contract. Meanwhile, on the income side, an option-writing algorithm selects option type, underlier and strikes in an attempt to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Further detailing the fund's operation, Simplify ETFs said MAXI includes a second level of risk controls that aims to mitigate tail risks associated with option selling.

MAXI is listed on the Nasdaq and comes attached with a gross expense ratio of 0.97%.

Simplify CEO Paul Kim stated, “Whatever directional call an investor may want to make on Bitcoin, MAXI can play a key role, as the fund’s income component can help add to returns on the upside while also acting as a downside hedge by virtue of the ‘padding’ such income may deliver during potential drawdowns for Bitcoin.”

