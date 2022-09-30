United States imposes sanctions on more than 300 Russians following Ukraine annexations

The United States imposed fresh economic sanctions Friday on more than 300 Russian businesspeople, politicians and their families over Moscow’s declaration that it’s annexing parts of Ukraine captured during the ongoing war.

“We will not stand by as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in announcing the new penalties. “The Treasury Department and U.S. government are taking sweeping action today to further weaken Russia’s already degraded military industrial complex and undermine its ability to wage its illegal war.”

The moves come after Moscow recently held referendums in occupied parts of Ukraine and claimed that people there overwhelmingly voted to join their territories to Russia. However, Western nations have decried the voting as a “sham,” with reports that soldiers went house to house in some cases to secure non-secret ballots.

Putin’s government has said that it will consider the annexed territories to be integral parts of Russia that it will defend with all of Moscow’s military might – an apparent veiled threat to potentially use nuclear weapons.

The sanctions didn’t appear to have much immediate effect on U.S. stocks. The S&P 500 (SP500)(SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI)(DIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) were all up slightly for the day but little changed following Treasury’s announcement.

However, Russian ruble reportedly fell 1.7% to trade at 58.2 against the U.S. dollar as of about 10 a.m. ET Friday, reversing earlier gains that had taken it to a three-month high.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.