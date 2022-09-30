BofA has trimmed some estimates but reiterated its Buy rating on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), saying underlying trends still look strong in the face of multiple hurdles.

Inflation and Hurricane Ian will have an impact on the company's parks, analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich said, but theme park attendance will be strong in the fourth quarter.

"We anticipate several additional tailwinds including the return of international visitors, increasing park capacity in several geographies and the growth in capacity and demand at cruise ships which should help mitigate any potential softness in consumer demand," she said.

As for the direct-to-consumer entertainment business, the long-planned content ramp for Disney+ is arriving, she notes, expecting core domestic subscriptions to accelerate.

"We believe this positions DIS+ well ahead of its ad-supported launch in December, for which we believe there is robust advertiser demand (notwithstanding macro volatility)," she said.

She's cut Q4 revenue expectations to $21.7B from a previous $22.2B, a reflection of lower projected Disney+ net adds (to 8M from a previous 15M), lower content revenues and the impact of hurricane park closures. She's keeping operating income forecasts for the media side, but Hurricane Ian has her trimming expected operating income in Parks to $2.1B from $2.3B.

And a contraction in market multiples means a price target lowered to $127, still implying 31% upside.

As Florida digs out from Hurricane Ian, Disney (DIS) is expecting a phased reopening of its regional park operations Friday.