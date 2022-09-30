Microsoft files planned Activision acquisition with European antitrust regulator

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) filed its planned $69 billion purchase of Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) with the European antitrust authority. Activision ticked up 0.3%, while Microsoft rose 1.1%.

Microsoft (MSFT) filed with the European Commission for the Activision deal and the authority set a provisional deadline of Nov. 8 to make a decision on the transaction, according to a filing on the regulator's website.

The filing comes after The UK's antitrust watchdog earlier this month confirmed it's taking a deeper look at the Activision (ATVI) deal after Microsoft failed to assuage concerns about potential anticompetitive effects.

The Financial Times reported earlier this month that the deal is expected to see an in-depth review by the European Commission. Earlier this month the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission delayed its decision on the mega video gaming deal.

Even with all the the regulators scrutinizing the deal, Microsoft (MSFT) Chief Executive Satya Nadella remains confident that the $69B deal will get approved, he told Bloomberg in an interview last Thursday.

Nadella acknowledged that deals of the size of Microsoft's (MSFT) will always get a fair amount of regulatory scrutiny, but he said that he was "very, very confident that we'll come out" with a successful acquistion.

Microsoft (MSFT) announced its $69B deal to buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for $95 per share in cash in January.