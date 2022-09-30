Fed's Bowman discusses future of bank stress testing, capital regulation, M&A

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman outlined her thinking Friday on the evolution of large bank supervision and regulation aligned with her principles, including transparency, the balance between ensuring safety and soundness, efficiency and legitimacy.

"The regulation and supervision of financial institutions must be nimble to address new risks to safety and soundness and financial stability, but should always consider tradeoffs and potential unintended consequences, like increasing the cost of lending or pushing financial activities outside of the regulatory perimeter into the shadow banking system," according to Bowman's prepared speech.

Bowman first looked at the future of the Fed's stress tests, which determines whether large banks have capital levels sufficient enough to both absorb losses and keep lending during hypothetical recessions.

The results of such tests, though, "vary considerably from year to year due to how a specific scenario interacts with a specific firm's business model, and this volatility flows through to the stress capital buffers that apply to the largest firms," Bowman explained.

One way to limit that volatility is to average results over multiple years, she said.

Moving on to capital regulation, Bowman pointed out that capital rules adopted after the 2008 financial crisis "applied a one-size-fits-all approach framed around the largest banks whose activities presented the most significant risks," but "this approach ignores the importance of bank size and business model."

"Capital requirements should strike an appropriate balance for each relevant tier of firm," she emphasized.

For bank mergers and acquisitions, Bowman highlighted the importance of implementing two of her principles: The need for transparency and to pursue legitimate prudential purposes. She said M&A analysis and approval should take into account how customers and the financial system would be impacted.

"The evolution of the merger review framework should also factor in the evolution of markets, industry, and customer preferences," she noted.

Another issue that Bowman touched on was banks engaging in cryptocurrency-related activities, saying there needs to be better alignment between regulatory oversight and banks looking to enter the emerging space. "I believe the goal with digital assets should be to match oversight to risk, and to provide clarity in supervisory expectations for banks seeking to engage in the crypto-asset ecosystem."

