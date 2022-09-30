FDA labels recall of blood bypass pump systems by LivaNova as most serious
Sep. 30, 2022
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday classified the recall of several hundred blood bypass pump systems by LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) as the most serious type.
- LivaNova (LIVN) in July recalled 484 LifeSPARC Systems in the U.S. distributed between Dec. 2019 to present.
- The LifeSPARC system is used to pump blood through a circuit outside of the body for periods lasting less than 6 hours in cardiopulmonary or circulatory bypass procedures.
- LIVN initiated the recall due to a possible software malfunction in a controller which is part of the system. The malfunction could lead to the device entering critical failure mode.
- The FDA on Friday classified the recall as a Class I recall, the most serious type as per its rules.
- LIVN said there have been 66 complaints regarding the issue, while the FDA has received reports of two injuries and no deaths.
