Key travel ETF takes on water as Carnival earnings sink cruise sector

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) continues to take on water as some of its key holdings drop in the wake of weak earnings from Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL).

CCL, which has plunged 20% in Friday's early trading, is held by 123 exchange traded funds across the marketplace However, within that universe, CRUZ has the most significant stake in the cruise line company.

Specifically, CRUZ has a 6.83% weighting in CCL, much higher than the second place Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (OOTO), which has a 1.49% weighting towards CCL.

On Friday CRUZ is lower by 2.4%. Bigger picture, CRUZ is down on the year by 33.5%, while CCL is lower by 65.4%.

Additionally, CRUZ has also been pulled lower as other competitor cruise lines suffer in the wake of CCL's results. Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg (NYSE:NCLH) are CRUZ’s sixth and seventh largest positions. Those stocks are lower by 11.3% and 14.7%, respectively.

Moreover, CRUZ with its 56 holdings and 0.45% expense ratio aims to track the performance of the BlueStar Global Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index, a rules-based weighted index of stocks primarily engaged in the passenger airline, hotel and cruise industries.

Cruise line stocks have experienced sharp selling after CCL’s earnings report and update on bookings rattled investors.