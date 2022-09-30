Laser Photonics (LASE) stock was trading 24% lower following the company's $15M initial public offering Friday morning.

Shares of Laser Photonics opened at $5, recently changing hands at $3.78 at approximately 11:50 a.m. ET. The company offered 3M shares at $5 per share.

Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 450K additional shares at the IPO price. Alexander Capital is serving as sole book-runner.

Laser Photonics first filed for an IPO in November 2021, seeking $17M.

Based in Florida, Laser Photonics develops laser systems for laser cutting, marking, engraving and other industrial purposes. The company reported revenue of $11M for 2021.