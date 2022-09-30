Catalyst watch: Eyes on automakers, Hasbro, Costco and Box
Monday - October 3
- Volatility watch - Options trading volume is high again on Blue Apron (APRN) and Mullen Automotive (MULN). Social media interest has moved higher on Genpact Limited (G) and Ready Capital Corporation (RC).
- Auto stock watch - A wave of sales and deliveries reports will pour in during the first few days of the month. Watch for share price jolts for Tesla (TSLA), Li Auto (LI), Nio (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Ford (F), and General Motors (GM) as the reads on demand and output come in.
- All week - The conference schedule includes the Bank of America Securities Precision Oncology Conference, the UBS Future of Electric Mobility Virtual Conference, and the Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference.
- All day - Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) will host an Investor Day event. Management plans to cover the company's track record of innovation and industry leadership, current state, and plans for future growth.
- All day - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) will host its 2022 Investor Day.
- All day - Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) will conduct an in-person and virtual Research & Development Day.
- All day - REGENXBIO (RGNX) will hold a conference call to provide a new, interim update from the ongoing Phase II AAVIATE trial of RGX-314.
Tuesday - October 4
- All day - Duke Energy (DUK) will host a virtual presentation to provide an update on the company's long-term strategy and other business initiatives.
- All day - American Electric Power Company (AEP) will host an investor event.
- All day - OPEC+ ministers will meet by videoconference to decide on November production policy. The internal Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of several OPEC+ ministers will also meet and may provide a policy recommendation. Some energy analysts expect a potential output cut will be discussed.
- 7:30 a.m. Hasbro (HAS) will host its annual investor day event with an update expected on the toy company's Game Plan initiative to drive long-term shareholder value.
- 12:30 p.m. The FTC holds a closed commission meeting that will be monitored for developments.
- 1:00 p.m. The Trade Desk (TTD) will hold an investor day event. Shares of TTD rallied in the week following the company's last similar event.
Wednesday - October 5
- All day - HashiCorp (HCP) will hold a financial analyst day event.
- Postmarket - Costco (COST) will update on sales for September in a report that will be closely watched in the retail sector for any signs of consumer spending cracking.
Thursday - October 6
- All day - Google's (GOOGL) Pixel hardware event is expected to include updates on the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. Other hardware preview possibilities include teasers on a new Nest product or Pixel Tablet.
- All day - The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will take place.
- All day - The roster of Federal Reserve speakers for the day includes FRB Chicago President Charles Evans taking part in moderated Q&A, FRB member Lisa Cook speaking at the Peterson Institute, and FRB Cleveland President Loretta Mester discussing the economic outlook.
- All day - NuVasive (NUVA) will hold an investor day event.
- All day - The FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee will meet to discuss the Veru's (VERU) request for Emergency Use Authorization of sabizabulin for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS. Shares of Veri have been volatile before off sabizabulin developments.
- All day - Terminix (TMX) shareholders will vote on the deal for the company to be acquired by Rentokil.
- All day - Shareholders with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (CNTQ) are scheduled to vote on the deal to take energy storage firm Dragonfly Energy public. The companies entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will value Dragonfly at an implied $500.1M pro forma enterprise value. The combined company will be renamed Dragonfly Energy upon closing of the deal and is likely to be listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol DFLI.
- 10:00 a.m. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) will hold an investor & analyst event relating to business and financial results. Following a disappointing update from Carnival (CCL) on Q4 bookings that also rattled shares of Royal Caribbean (RCL), the Norwegian Cruise Line event could be a share price mover for all three stocks.
Friday - October 7
- All day - Box (BOX) will hold its annual BoxWorks event that will feature a product briefing and talks from top execs. Mark Cuban, IBM (IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna, Zoom Video (ZM) CEO Eric Yuan, HubSpot (HUBS) CEO Yamini Ranga will also give talks. Shares of Box (BOX) gained more than 2% after last year's event drew notice from analysts.
- All day - RPM International (RPM) will host an investor day event with management presentations focused on MAP 2025 details, sustainability initiatives and the company’s Construction Products Group.
- 8:30 a.m. The September U.S. jobs report will arrive with economists forecasting 250K job additions and the employment rate holding steady at 3.7%.
