Nucor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Sep. 30, 2022 12:09 PM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.44 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.35B (+0.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, NUE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • After surpassing the consensus mark in Q2, Management said, "As we enter the third quarter, demand remains stable and resilient across the major end-use markets we serve, and customer inventory levels appear right-sized relative to economic conditions. Though we expect a decrease from the record-setting second quarter, we expect another strong quarter of profitability in the third quarter of 2022. We believe that 2022 will be the most profitable year in Nucor's history."
  • However, the company in its guidance update report on September 14, sees EPS between $6.30-$6.40 below consensus mark of $6.44.

