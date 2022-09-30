Nucor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.44 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.35B (+0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NUE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- After surpassing the consensus mark in Q2, Management said, "As we enter the third quarter, demand remains stable and resilient across the major end-use markets we serve, and customer inventory levels appear right-sized relative to economic conditions. Though we expect a decrease from the record-setting second quarter, we expect another strong quarter of profitability in the third quarter of 2022. We believe that 2022 will be the most profitable year in Nucor's history."
- However, the company in its guidance update report on September 14, sees EPS between $6.30-$6.40 below consensus mark of $6.44.
