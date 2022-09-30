Atlis Motor Vehicles stock continues downward descent following spectacular IPO

Newly public EV maker Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) shares sank 22% in midday trading Friday as the stock continued its decline following a spectacular Nasdaq listing earlier this week.

Shares of Atlis opened at $35.97, reaching a high of $37.20 mid-morning before sliding to a low of $25.94 in early afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $26.34, down 22% from Thursday's close.

Atlis made its market debut Tuesday afternoon via a Regulation A financing. The company offered 1.85M shares priced at $27.50, according to its SEC Form 1-A filing.

The stock rocketed 199% following its debut on Tuesday. It reached an all-time high Wednesday morning of $243.99 before tumbling to close at $75.15.

The shares spiraled on Thursday, falling 55% to close at $33.95.