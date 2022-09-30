Twitter stock (NYSE:TWTR) has gained a quick shot in the arm, up 3.7%, alongside a report that talent agent Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR), is pushing for a settlement between the social media company and purported buyer Elon Musk.

Emanuel contacted Twitter director Egon Durban in the past few weeks and suggested the two sides should settle before an Oct. 17 court date, Bloomberg reports.

Durban reported that conversation to the board, though it's not clear whether there was any reply, according to the report.

It's an unlikely twist in a twisting tale, and it's not clear on whose behalf Emanuel is working in pushing for a peace deal.

Providing a connection: Durban is not only on Twitter's board, but also on Endeavor's board. Musk had held a seat on Endeavor's board but exited it earlier this year, and Musk and Emanuel vacationed together in Greece this summer.

Endeavor stock (EDR) is also sharply higher, up 5.2% Friday.

Earlier: The judge overseeing the Twitter-Musk case appointed a special master to help with document review, and the public revelation of Musk's texts around the deal offered behind-the-scenes insight.