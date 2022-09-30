Following a sharp decline, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares gained ground after SVB Leerink corrected a previous bearish call on the stock, based on claims that the pharma giant is unlikely to issue its 2023 guidance with Q3 2022 results.

ABBV fell to an intraday low in reaction to the initial note in which SVB analysts reiterated the Underperform rating and lowered its per share target to $135 from $140, citing, among other things, the impact of Medicare negotiations that followed the Inflation Reduction Act.

Citing the ABBV management, SVB noted that the company is unlikely to issue 2023 guidance with its Q3 results and is not reaffirming its long-term high-single-digit revenue growth target.

As for major uncertainties into 2023, the analysts pointed to the extent of the U.S. patent cliff on ABBV's bestselling therapy Humira and the recessionary/ inflationary impact on the company's aesthetics business.

However, in a follow-up note, the analysts withdrew the claims. Citing ABBV's Investor Relations department, they said: "IR stated that we misinterpreted our prior discussion and that the company did not revise its LT guidance for high single digit revenue growth."

Acknowledging uncertainty surrounding Medicare negotiations, IR had said that the company, similar to its rivals, is evaluating its impact. SVB reiterates the financial projections for ABBV and $140 per share target on the stock.

SVB also said they overlooked management remarks at the Q2 earnings call that implied the company was unlikely to issue 2023 guidance on the Q3 call.