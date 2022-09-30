House passes short-term funding bill, averting government shutdown

The House of Representative passed a stopgap funding bill Friday afternoon that will keep the government funded through Dec. 16, averting a government shutdown on Saturday, when the government's FY2023 begins.

The bill passed 230-201, mostly along party lines, with the Republicans opposing it. The legislation, in the form of a continuing resolution, was passed by the Senate on Thursday and will head to President Biden's desk for his signature.

The bill also provides $12.3B in military and economic aid to Ukraine, the AP reported. It will go toward training, equipment, and logistics support for the Ukraine military, to help Ukraine's government provide basic services, and to replenish U.S. weapons systems and munitions.

The measure includes $2.5B to help New Mexico communities recover from the largest wildfire in the state's history and an additional $1B for a program to help low-income households heat their homes. Some $2B goes to a block grant program to help communities affected by recent disasters, and $20M is for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements previously authorized for Jackson, Mississippi. The legislation also transfers $3B from a Pentagon program to the State Department for Afghan resettlement operations.

The U.S. Dollar Index is little changed at 112.27 after slipping to as low as 111.58 overnight.

