Asset management firm CaliberCos (CWD) has filed for a proposed $9M initial public offering.

The firm, which specializes in middle-market asset investments, plans to offer 1.6M Class A shares priced between $5 and $6 per share, which would raise around $9M if priced at the midpoint.

Underwriters would receive a 45-day option to buy up to 240K additional Class A shares at the IPO price. Revere Securities is serving as lead bookrunner.

After the transaction, Caliber CEO John Loeffler III and COO Jennifer Schrader will own all of the company's Class B shares, which will allow them to control most of the voting power of the outstanding common stock.

