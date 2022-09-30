Hot Stocks: ICPT drops on clinical data; LASE falls after IPO; AOUT, CRL rise

While the overall markets remained focused on macro issues, a handful of stocks saw dramatic moves on company-specific news during Friday's midday trading. The list included Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT), which posted a double-digit percentage loss following the release of clinical trial results.

Laser Photonics (LASE) also suffered notable weakness, dropping sharply in its debut as a public company.

Looking to the upside, American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) jumped on news of a stock repurchase program. At the same time, an analyst upgrade sent Charles River (CRL) higher.

Decliners

Intercept (ICPT) dropped 14% in midday trading after revealing disappointing clinical trial results. The company said its obeticholic acid product failed to reach the main goal of its late-stage test in liver disease.

Data from the Phase 3 trial showed that OCA did not show improvement in fibrosis with no worsening of a liver disease. However, ICPT noted that the product showed a positive impact on liver stiffness.

Elsewhere, Laser Photonics (LASE) represented another standout decliner during midday trading. Shares have dropped more than 30% following the company's IPO.

Laser Photonics, which develops laser systems for industrial purposes, priced its initial public offering at $5 per share. By about 1 p.m. ET, shares were trading hands at $3.16.

Gainers

News of a stock repurchase program triggered buying in American Outdoor Brands (AOUT). Shares climbed 10% in intraday action.

The company said it has approved a buyback valued at up to $10M of the company's stock. The program is slated to run through September 2023.

Charles River (CRL) represented another notable gainer in midday trading. Shares rose almost 6% on a bullish comment from Jefferies.

Analysts led by David Windley upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, citing changing demand dynamics since the pandemic.

For more of Wall Street's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.