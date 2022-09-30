FTX buys crypto lender Voyager Digital assets for $51M - report
Sep. 30, 2022 2:58 PM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVQ), VOYG:CABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- After cryptocurrency exchange FTX won a $1.4B bid for beleaguered crypto lender Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ) earlier this week, the cash paid to buy the firm itself stood at just $51M, CNBC reported Friday, citing court filings.
- Recall FTX's acquisition focused mainly on Voyager's (OTCPK:VYGVQ) crypto positions, valued at $1.31B at the time, which will be distributed to creditors on a pro rata basis, the filings showed, as reported by CNBC. On July 5, Voyager entered into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- FTX's consideration for Voyager's (OTCPK:VYGVQ) non-crypto assets was said to be around $111M, the filings said.
- Of that figure, $51M was for Voyager's (OTCPK:VYGVQ) assets, intellectual property and user base, while the remaining $60M consisted of earnouts and incentives.
- In the beginning of September, Voyager Digital to liquidate assets via auction.
