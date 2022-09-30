Curative Biotechnology files for NYSE American uplisting, $8M IPO

Sep. 30, 2022 3:09 PM ETCurative Biotechnology, Inc. (CUBT)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Curative Biotechnology (OTCPK:CUBT) has filed to uplist its shares to NYSE American and hold a proposed $8M initial public offering.

The biotech company said in a filing that it's looking to offer 1.6M shares for the assumer price of $5.15 per share. Underwriters would be offered a 45-day option to buy up to 233K additional shares at the IPO price. Aegis Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

The company added that it intends to conduct a 1-for-400 reverse stock split ahead of the IPO.

Curative Biotechnology's shares are currently traded OTC under the symbol CUBT. The company has applied to list them under the same symbol on NYSE American.

Based in Florida, Curative Biotechnology has in-licensed four preclinical stage drug candidates as potential treatments for rabies, glioblastoma and age-related macular generation. One is also being developed as a COVID-19 vaccine for patients with renal failure. The company is currently not generating revenue.

