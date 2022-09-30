Activision Blizzard compliance chief steps down - WSJ
- The compliance chief who played a key part in Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ:ATVI) response to a firestorm of sexual-harassment allegations is stepping down, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- Frances Townsend, who joined the company in March 2021 as chief compliance officer, corporate secretary and executive VP for corporate affairs, was quickly assigned the job of helping the company deal with state and federal probes into a workplace culture called "toxic."
- Her last day is Friday, and she'll become a senior adviser to the board and CEO Bobby Kotick, the WSJ says citing an email from Kotick to staff.
- "She tirelessly and successfully navigated a challenging time for the Company with leadership, conviction, and grace," Kotick said, according to the report.
- Her deputies will be promoted to fill her previous positions.
- Earlier, Microsoft filed its proposed $69B purchase of Activision Blizzard with the European Commission and is expecting a decision from the antitrust body by Nov. 8.
