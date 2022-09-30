Disney World reopens as Hurricane Ian moves on to South Carolina

  • All four of Disney World's (NYSE:DIS) theme parks reopened Friday, the company said, and more attraction openings were set for later in the day, as the region digs out from Hurricane Ian, which passed through Florida and has now made landfall again in South Carolina.
  • The Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf was scheduled to reopen at 3 p.m., while the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex was set to resume its scheduled events at 5 p.m.
  • The Typhoon Lagoon water park is temporarily closed, with a planned reopening on Sunday, while Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fairways Miniature Golf will remain closed.
  • Partially used multi-day theme park tickets affected by the closure will be automatically extended to account for unused days, Disney says.

