  • Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TRIN) declares $0.45/share quarterly dividend, a 7.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.42. The company also declared a $0.15/share supplemental dividend, unchanged from the prior three months.
  • All told, the company is paying out $0.60/share between the two dividends. That’s a 5.3% gain from the $0.57/share payout declared one quarter earlier.
  • The latest dividends are payable Oct. 14 to shareholders of record Sept. 30; ex-div date is Sept. 29.
(Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported TRIN’s latest quarterly dividend at $0.15 per share and erroneously described that as a decline from the previous period.)

