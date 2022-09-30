Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has entered a support agreement with activist investor Daniel Loeb and his Third Point firm, and will add Facebook veteran Carolyn Everson to its board with Loeb's support.

Everson will be added to the board before the group's November 2022 meeting, and her appointment is effective Nov. 21. She'll also be on the board slate for the 2023 annual meeting.

Third Point has agreed to some customary standstill provisions, including not to take a stake bigger than 2% of the company, nor to get involved in other board nominations, present proposals or solicit proxies.

It also means Third Point will vote its shares along with the board and agree to a mutual nondisparagement provision.

The move boosts the board size to 12 directors.

Everson was most recently president of Instacart. She previously led the global marketing solutions team focused on top strategic accounts and global agencies at Facebook (now Meta), as VP for the Global Business Group. She also serves on the boards of The Coca-Cola Co., Creative Artists Agency, Villanova University, the Humane Society of the United States, and Columbia Medical School.

Disney stock (DIS) is up 0.5% after hours.

Everson's June 2021 exit after more than a decade at Facebook came as surprise news.