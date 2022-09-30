Global Blood Therapeutics expects to complete Pfizer deal in early October
Sep. 30, 2022 4:34 PM ETGlobal Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT), PFEBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) expects to consummate its $5.4B deal with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on Oct. 5, the sickle cell disease drugmaker said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
- Pfizer (PFE) in early Aug. said it had agreed to buy GBT, with an aim to get a foothold in the sickle cell disease market, where it previously failed with its own drug.
- "As a result of the adoption by GBT stockholders of the Merger Agreement, the Merger is expected to be consummated on October 5, 2022 prior to market open, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions," Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) said in the filing.
- GBT stock earlier closed marginally higher at $68.10, 0.6% lower than Pfizer's (PFE) $68.50 per share price for the company.
