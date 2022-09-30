Cantaloupe receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq

Sep. 30, 2022 4:45 PM ETCantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) said on Friday it had received a notice from the the Nasdaq Stock Market stating that the company had not yet filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30 as it was no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule.
  • If the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule, its common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.
  • The Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the notice to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance.
  • If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 10-K to regain compliance.
  • The Company is working diligently and anticipates filing its Form 10-K within the next two to three weeks

