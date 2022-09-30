Lockheed Martin bags $350M modification contract for US Navy
Sep. 30, 2022 5:10 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lockheed Martin Space of Littleton (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a $350.4M cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee un-priced letter contract modification (PH0008) to a previously awarded and announced unpriced letter contract (N00030-22-C-1025).
- Contract pertains to program management, engineering development, systems integration, long lead material procurement, and special tooling and equipment procurement in support of missile production.
- This contract award contains option line items.
- Work is expected to be completed on November 9, 2026 once the contract is definitized.
- Strategic Systems Programs is the contracting activity.
