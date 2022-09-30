Lockheed Martin bags $350M modification contract for US Navy

Sep. 30, 2022 5:10 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Lockheed Martin Demonstrates Real-Time Battle Management System

Kevin Moloney

  • Lockheed Martin Space of Littleton (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a $350.4M cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee un-priced letter contract modification (PH0008) to a previously awarded and announced unpriced letter contract (N00030-22-C-1025).
  • Contract pertains to program management, engineering development, systems integration, long lead material procurement, and special tooling and equipment procurement in support of missile production.
  • This contract award contains option line items.
  • Work is expected to be completed on November 9, 2026 once the contract is definitized.
  • Strategic Systems Programs is the contracting activity.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.